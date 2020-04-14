|
Richard Leon Nance (aka "R.L."), passed away on 04/11/2020 at the home of his son, Michael Nance, where he resided for the last 4 years. A veteran of WWII & Korea he was retired from the Navy in 1964. He served on the heavy cruiser, Baltimore, helping to put it into commission and serving on her til the end of the war. He married the love of his life, Nancy Caroline Ellison in 1950. She preceded his death by 10 years. His daughter, Bonnie Pryor, also passed away before him. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Jeff Nance, along with three granddaughters, Molly, Caroline and Sally and two great-granddaughters, Blake and Charley. He was liked and respected by many people. "I never heard a bad word spoke about Mr. Nance, He will be missed."
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020