Richard Leonard "Dick" Staub, 91, died December 11, 2019. Dick was born in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Meyer and Lillian Land Staub. He fondly recalls his upbringing in New York City, where he lived until the age of 15, when he and his family moved to Suffolk, Virginia. After attending Suffolk High School, Dick graduated from the University of Virginia, where he was a proud member of Phi Epsilon fraternity. Dick served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War. Upon his return home, Dick ran his family's clothing business, The College Shop, and later changed careers to become a Real Estate Broker.
Dick was a renaissance man. He was passionate about the arts, reading, and sports. He enjoyed cheering for his Virginia Cavaliers and rarely missed a game. A lifelong runner, Dick also loved traveling the world and his winters spent in Palm Beach.
A warm, kind-spirited man, Dick had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great conversationalist.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving children, Michael Staub (Loura) of Chapel Hill, NC; Stephen Staub (Annette) of Columbus, OH; Brian Staub (Liz) of Virginia Beach, VA; and Francie Staub (Tony) of McClean, VA. He also leaves behind his loving partner of 23 years, Ina Levy of Virginia Beach, VA, her children Leslie and Steven, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Thanks to the staff at Beth Shalom Village, Freda H. Gordon hospice, and Roland Rich, who made his last days very comfortable.
A memorial service will be held at Ohef Sholom Temple on Friday at 12:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Virginia Opera, Beth Sholom Village, or the Cleveland Clinic. Express condolences to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019