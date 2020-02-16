|
|
Richard Lynn Brewer, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Maryville, TN, passed away on February 14, 2020.
Born and raised in Tennessee, he was the son of the late Joseph Charles Brewer and Esaleeta Blevins Brewer McKinney and he was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Brewer. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as Supervisor of Maintenance from Sadler Materials. He was a member of the American Border Collie Association.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary Fentress Brewer; two sisters, Jo Ann Long of Virginia Beach and Rose Swicegood (Ronnie) of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Betty Brewer of Tennessee six nieces and nephews, Ron Swicegood, Ricky Swicegood, Rosanne Pierce, Joel Brewer all of Tennessee and Rhandi Michelle Dodson of Texas; and ten great-nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Cobery and the medical staff at the Trauma Unit at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to the American Border Collie Association, PO Box 535, Pine Mountain, GA 31822. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020