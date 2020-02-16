The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lynn Brewer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Lynn Brewer, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, and formerly of Maryville, TN, passed away on February 14, 2020.

Born and raised in Tennessee, he was the son of the late Joseph Charles Brewer and Esaleeta Blevins Brewer McKinney and he was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Brewer. He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as Supervisor of Maintenance from Sadler Materials. He was a member of the American Border Collie Association.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary Fentress Brewer; two sisters, Jo Ann Long of Virginia Beach and Rose Swicegood (Ronnie) of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Betty Brewer of Tennessee six nieces and nephews, Ron Swicegood, Ricky Swicegood, Rosanne Pierce, Joel Brewer all of Tennessee and Rhandi Michelle Dodson of Texas; and ten great-nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Cobery and the medical staff at the Trauma Unit at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. The memorial will follow in the funeral home chapel at 7 p.m. Flowers are welcome and memorial donations may be made to the American Border Collie Association, PO Box 535, Pine Mountain, GA 31822. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -