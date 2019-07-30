The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Duvall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. "Dicky" Duvall


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. "Dicky" Duvall Obituary
Richard M. â€œDickyâ€ Duvall, 70, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA on November 29, 1948 to the late Tommy and Iris Duvall and also predeceased by one son, Shelly Duvall. Dicky served his country faithfully in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran; he later retired from ET Gresham Inc.

He is survived by his son, Ricky Duvall of Norfolk; brother, Tommy Hammond and his wife Betty of Chesapeake; his twin sister, Joan Duvall of Norfolk; the mother of his children, Regina Duvall; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.

The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 â€" 7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. A graveside service will follow on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now