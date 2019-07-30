|
|
Richard M. â€œDickyâ€ Duvall, 70, passed away on July 28, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA on November 29, 1948 to the late Tommy and Iris Duvall and also predeceased by one son, Shelly Duvall. Dicky served his country faithfully in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran; he later retired from ET Gresham Inc.
He is survived by his son, Ricky Duvall of Norfolk; brother, Tommy Hammond and his wife Betty of Chesapeake; his twin sister, Joan Duvall of Norfolk; the mother of his children, Regina Duvall; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family members.
The family will be receiving friends Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 6 â€" 7:30 pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA. A graveside service will follow on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2pm in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019