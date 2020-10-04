Richard M. Jarvis, III, 76, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away in his home on September 24, 2020.He is predeceased by his parents, Richard, Jr., and Clara Jarvis. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Kim; brother-in-law, Archie and wife, Susan, of Virginia Beach; son, Thomas and daughter-in-law, Ines; and granddaughter, Juliana Jarvis of California.As a patriot, he served in the civil service for 41 years. He was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge. He was also an active member of Community United Methodist Church and enjoyed singing in the men's choir. He served the neighborhood civic league, putting out U.S. flags during every major holiday. He was a golf enthusiast and pet lover.A Celebration of Life will be at Rosewood Memorial Park on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at