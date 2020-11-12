Richard Mark Price, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was born to Robert W. Price and Rita Hollister in Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania. He spent many years in service to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms from which he later retired. He went on from there to work with the Academi Training Center from which he also retired. He was an active member within his community at St. Stephen, Martyr and the Knights of Columbus. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William R. Price. He is survived by his wife Nancy Lindsay Price; three children, Sean Robert (Janice), Christian Hollister, Caitlin Lindsay, and a grandchild, Connor.A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, November 17 at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Prostate Cancer Society in Richard's Honor.