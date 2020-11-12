1/
Richard Mark Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Mark Price, 66, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was born to Robert W. Price and Rita Hollister in Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania. He spent many years in service to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms from which he later retired. He went on from there to work with the Academi Training Center from which he also retired. He was an active member within his community at St. Stephen, Martyr and the Knights of Columbus. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William R. Price. He is survived by his wife Nancy Lindsay Price; three children, Sean Robert (Janice), Christian Hollister, Caitlin Lindsay, and a grandchild, Connor.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, November 17 at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Prostate Cancer Society in Richard's Honor.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved