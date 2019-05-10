The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Neubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Max Neubert Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Max Neubert Sr. Obituary
Richard Max Neubert, Sr. ("Dick"), 83, passed away May 9, 2019. Mr. Neubert was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Max Paul Neubert and Elizabeth Meta Wustner and widower of Bernadette Anne Neubert. Dick is survived by his 4 children Rebecca A. Neubert, Richard M. Neubert, Jr., Andrew J. Neubert, Victoria N. Ewing; his son-in-law Damon R. Ewing; 3 grandchildren David C. Neubert, Olivia L. Ewing and Owen J. Ewing; his sister-n-law, Mary M. Deibel and husband; 5 nephews and nieces and their spouses and children. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to July 1974. He was a loving Husband and Father. His passion was fishing and reading. His grandchildren brought tremendous joy to him and he visited them often. The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Sunday, May 12th from 4 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held â€ªat 10:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019 â€¬at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at â€ªhdoliver.comâ€¬.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now