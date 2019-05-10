Richard Max Neubert, Sr. ("Dick"), 83, passed away May 9, 2019. Mr. Neubert was born in Philadelphia, the son of the late Max Paul Neubert and Elizabeth Meta Wustner and widower of Bernadette Anne Neubert. Dick is survived by his 4 children Rebecca A. Neubert, Richard M. Neubert, Jr., Andrew J. Neubert, Victoria N. Ewing; his son-in-law Damon R. Ewing; 3 grandchildren David C. Neubert, Olivia L. Ewing and Owen J. Ewing; his sister-n-law, Mary M. Deibel and husband; 5 nephews and nieces and their spouses and children. Dick served in the U.S. Navy from 1954 to July 1974. He was a loving Husband and Father. His passion was fishing and reading. His grandchildren brought tremendous joy to him and he visited them often. The family will receive friends at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Sunday, May 12th from 4 to 6 pm. A graveside service will be held â€ªat 10:00 am, Monday, May 13, 2019 â€¬at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to the family at â€ªhdoliver.comâ€¬. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019