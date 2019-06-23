|
|
Richard Max Neubert, Jr. (Rick), 58, of Virginia Beach passed away June 20, 2019 in a local hospital.
Rick is survived by his son, David Cole Neubert; his former wife, Cathy Seymour; his brother, Andrew J. Neubert; his sisters, Rebecca A. Neubert, Victoria N. Ewing; his brother-in-law Damon Ewing; and his niece and nephew, Olivia and Owen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Bernadette Neubert.
Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, and anything outdoors. He also took pleasure in watching NASCAR and his favorite football team, the Pittsburg Steelers. Anyone who knew Rick knew he was restless, constantly working or on the go somewhere. He worked nearly 30 years in construction for Becraft Plastering. He took extreme pride watching his son grow up and attend college for civil engineering.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019