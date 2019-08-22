|
Richard Murray Byrd, Jr. 87, passed away peacefully August 19, 2019 at home surrounded by his family and friends.
He was born in Calypso, North Carolina on January 26, 1932 to Richard Murray Byrd and Virginia Wells Byrd. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard Manley Byrd, his parents and his brother Douglas. He is survived by his wife Wanda of 61 years, his daughter Sheri, three grandsons, and two great-grandsons. Richard was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturay August 24th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. The memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1pm, followed by the burial in the Princess Anne Gardens cemetery on Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019