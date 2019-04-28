CPO Richard Nelson Bass, USN (Ret), 79, passed away surrounded by family, on April 19, 2019. Richard was born on June 18, 1939 in Clinton, NC to the late Edward and Maggie Bass. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Goodwyn and Gloria MacRae; and by his adored niece and nephew Jennifer MacRae and Joshua Bradshaw-Whittemore. Richard was a 1957 graduate of Fayetteville High School and in 1958, he enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served his country as a Storekeeper for 23 years, including 3 years in Vietnam. Richard retired from Military Sealift Command in 2004. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Jane; his children Jennifer Johns, Liz Bunker (Jamey), and Jason Johns (Megan); and his brother, Sam Bass and sister, Trude Englund. Richard was a loving Grandpa who will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, Matheau, Tabitha, and Ethan Villaluz, and Addison Johns. Richard was an active member of Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 99; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 392; and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 48. His family would be honored if, in lieu of flowers, donations would be made to any of these organizations. A memorial service will be held at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church May 4th at 11 AM with a reception immediately following. The Navy will scatter Richardâ€™s cremated remains at a later date. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary