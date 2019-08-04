|
Richard Nicholas Bruckse, 89, died August 1, 2019. He was son of the late Lillian Virginia Thayer and Nicholas Gray Bruckse. He was predeceased by his brother Thomas Bruckse; sisters Betty Thompson, Katrina Helwig, and Marjorie Bruckse; and grandson Steven Weight.
Richard was a Class of â€™49 graduate of Churchland High School. After graduation, he became a professional photographer. He retired from the Virginia Army National Guard with 38 years of service. After his retirement he became a member of the Virginia State Guard. He volunteered for the Suffolk Peanut Festival for 20 years and then volunteered at Obici Hospital where he was affectionately known as â€œthe candy manâ€ for over 20 years. He continued his love for photography throughout his life by constantly taking pictures of everything that he loved. His greatest joy aside from his love, Phyllis, were his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years Phyllis Carson Bruckse; daughters Victoria Lee Weight (Jason) of Salt Lake City Utah and Becke â€œBuckâ€ West (Johnny) of Suffolk; grandchildren Corey Weight, Joshua West (Kriston), and Brittany Howell (Nick); great grandchildren Grady West, Blakely West, and Harley Howell; sister Donna Barham of Glen Allen VA; and several Nieces and Nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1:45 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington Street, Suffolk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The family will gather at the home of Becke and Johnny West, 333 Susex Court, Suffolk after the service. Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019