Richard Othel Babb Sr.
1940 - 2020
On Saturday, Nov. 8, Richard passed away peacefully at home. He was born Feb. 10, 1940 in Suffolk, VA. He learned to weld and was hired at Norshipco. He retired in 1999. From then until his last days he would say to anyone who would listen, "Do you know where Norshipco is? I worked there 41 years," and show proudly the watch he was awarded at his retirement.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josie Ann Babb and 2 children, 2 grand children, and 3 sisters. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 5-7 p.m. at Oman Funeral Home in Chesapeake; a service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1:00 p.m. at Chesapeake Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Chesapeake Arboretum.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
NOV
14
Service
01:00 PM
Chesapeake Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
