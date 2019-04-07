Richard Pinkney Cook, 77, passed away peacefully on April 1 at the Memory Center in Virginia Beach. He was predeceased by his parents, Pinkney S Cook and Winifred L. Cook, and is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Cindy Larsen Cook, his 4 children, Spence P Cook (Jim), Elizabeth C Keplar (Chris), Jason D Cook (Cindy) and Samuel P Cook (James), Sandy D Cook, mother of his children, and his sister Pinky Cook Drew (Don) and nieces Danielle, Allison, and Wesley and 4 grandchildren, Gabe, Bella, Taylor and Madden. Dick was born in Norfolk and grew up in Virginia Beach. He graduated from Princess Anne High and Old Dominion. He served in the US Army 101st Airborne. His passion in life was Norfolk Wholesale Floral where he worked in just about every capacity over the course of 52 years. His other passions included flying, boating, rollerblading, motorcycling, and a 40+ yr active member of Norfolk Cosmopolitan Club and a life Ham radio guy. Silent key - WA4OUFSadly, dementia destroyed his ability to retrieve so many wonderful memories. Anyone who knew him also knew how playful he could be and loving too. You didnâ€™t have to talk long to Dick to also be asked if youâ€™d ever been to NWF â€" heâ€™d launch into all the beautiful things to be discovered in the family store. He especially loved MCâ€™ing the Christmas shows - a DIY Delight! The family wishes to acknowledge with heartfelt appreciation all his caregivers from TMC and Home Instead. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.vacremationsociety.com There will be a memorial service in the near future. Interment will be private. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary