Richard "Dick" Perry Meeker, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. A native of Wheeling, WV, he graduated from Cradock High School in 1953 and served as an Aviation Flight Engineer in the Coast Guard for 5 years and the Army Reserves for 3 years. He was a retired manager for AT&T after 31 years. He was a skilled electrician and enjoyed performing various electrical work for close friends and family after retirement. Dick was known for his fun-loving personality and sense of humor. He most enjoyed playing music and entertaining family and friends. He was the bandleader of The Continentals for over 60 years, playing the piano and guitar. Dick loved boating and spending time with family and friends on his boat "The Admiral" at Tidewater Yacht Club.

Dick is predeceased by his son, Richard Curry Meeker, second wife, Shirley Rawls Whitley Meeker and step-son, Albert W. Whitley, Jr. Survivors include two daughters, Vicki L. Hardin (Lewis) and Amy M. Morrell (Charlie); step-son, Michael Whitley; step-daughter-in-law, Tonya Whitley; four granddaughters, Amber Hartwig (Chris), Jenny Hill (Jon), Taylor and Morgan Morrell; two step-granddaughters, Brittany Welzant (Adam) and Grace Whitley; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Ward, Conner and Kamryn Hill and Gracie Hartwig; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family wants to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to the many family members, friends, neighbors, caregivers and hospice staff who loved, supported and spent quality time with Dick.

A private funeral service will be held Monday, May 11 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Steve Hassell. Burial will be in Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery. Viewing hours will be Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
12:00 - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
MAY
11
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Fair winds Coastie, Rip.
