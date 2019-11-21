|
Commander Richard P. Multer (USN Ret), 86, passed away at Sentara Princess Anne on November 18, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on December 12, 1932 and was the son of the late Frederick Multer and Dorothy May Multer. He graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1950 and attended Ohio State University. Upon graduation in 1954 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree from College of Education and a commission to the U.S Navy through the NROTC Program.
He is survived by three sons. Richard P. Muter Jr., of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dale E. Multer and his wife, Angie of Texas, his grandchildren, Andrea and husband Bradley Bell, Raymond Multer, great grandchild, Raylynn, Philip M. Multer and his wife, Ann of South Carolina; grandchild Micki and her husband Steve Nguyen of Virginia, great grandchild, Levi, his sister, Christine Sand of Portsmouth, Ohio and his brother Charles F. Multer of Hamilton, Ohio.
Richard was preceded in death by wife Marjie L. Multer of 57 years.
He was a very active member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church and the Atlantic Shores community. He will be very missed at both.
The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be conducted at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, 2019. The burial will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 21, 2019