Richard P. Skelton, Sr. of Virginia Beach passed away on June 16, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Born in Batavia, New York to the late Phyllis Blair Skelton and Edward Phillip Skelton, Rick was a very caring and thoughtful husband who cherished all of his family members, military co-workers, friends, and his canine companions.



Rick served in the US Navy from 1974 to 1994 traveling though-out the world and not only served but also worked on a variety of ships. He retired as a Damage Control Petty Officer First Class, Surface Warfare. After retiring from the military, Rick joined the VFW, Post 392. He enjoyed camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, John Wayne movies and was an avid NASCAR fan.



Left to cherish Rickâ€™s memory: his wife of 23 years, Susan Hines Skelton; four children, Richard P. Skelton, Jr., Amy Poland (Joe), Heather Lee, and Thomas E. Lee, II; seven grandchildren, Matthew Lee, Brandon Poland, Alexis Poland, Connor Poland, Sebastian Lee, Thomas Lee III, and Jessica Skelton; three sisters, Karen Rumsey (Jerry), Carol Pascuzzo, and Linda Herrington; two brothers, Billy Skelton (Cindy) and Steven Skelton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Great appreciation goes out to all the doctors and nurses who have assisted over the years especially Dr. Gauri Radkar, Dr. Derik Falk, the sweet Laura Mackey, RN, Marilyn King, NP, Dana Kramp, Team Coordinator, and Crystal Roberts, MA.



The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral will take place in the funeral home chapel at 1 pm Friday, with burial in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rickâ€™s name to the Kempsville Volunteer Rescue Squad or to Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019