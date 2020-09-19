Child of God, Richard Paul DeMara, was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior on September 14, 2020. Rick's devotion to the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit is absolute and everlasting. His legacy is one of friendship, comfort, worship, and prayer for anyone in need. His family and friends will remember a sweet soul with an infectious smile, bright blue eyes, and unselfish love. They will also remember his deep and abiding devotion to his Lord and Savior.
Rick was born in Fresno, California and was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a corrosion control specialist.
Rick was preceded into eternal life by his mother, Leola DeMara, father Walter DeMara, Brother-in-Law Thomas J. Mokosh; his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Blaine Hartley, Mr. and Mrs. Walter DeMara; Aunts Katherine Scollick, Eleanor Currence, and Minnie Hartley; Uncles Ward Hartley and Jack Scollick; and Cousin Janice Coffin.
Rick is survived by his sister Deborah R. Mokosh; bother Robert H. DeMara (Susan); niece Trisha Bashir; nephews Thomas J. Mokosh, II, Jeffrey R. DeMara, and Michael L. DeMara; Cousins David Scollick (Linda), Barbara Evans, and Susan Woodruff (Bruce).
The family wishes to thank the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Newport News Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, and Legacy Hospice Services for their care over the years, especially during his transition. Rick will be buried at Riverview Park Cemetery, 1854 Round Bottom Hill Road, Moundsville,West Virginia following graveside services at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to H.E.L.P., Inc., 329 Buckroe Avenue, Hampton, Virginia 23669 (www.helphampton.org/home
).