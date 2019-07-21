On July 19, 2019, Rick Anoia passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a brave fight with cancer. He lived to honorably serve God, his community, family and self. A graduate of First Colonial High School â€˜76 and Old Dominion University, Rick was an Eagle Scout (class of 1974) and life-long friend of Scouting, serving most recently as Tidewater Council President and board member. His various leadership roles were a prelude to a life of community service.



Rick, early in his professional career, was recognized as Outstanding Young Person in the hospitality industry in 1986. He owned and operated the Windjammer Motel in Virginia Beach with his family from 1987 to 2003. He served in many capacities including the Virginia Beach Jaycees, Economic Development Advisory Council, Resort Advisory Commission, Tow Advisory Board, as president of the Va Beach Hotel-Motel Association, chairman of the Resort Leadership Council, director of the Virginia Hospitality, Travel Association and the Cyprus Benevolent Society. He served on the board of the Virginia Beach Towne Bank.



Rick is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years, Helen Savvides, and two sons, Peter and Saveras, and fiancÃ©e, Brittany Kuhn; twin-brother Nick, with his wife, Wendy and daughter, Tiffany; brother Ron Anoia and June Ribeiro; little sister-in-law Antigoni Savvides; and brother-in-law Harry Savvides, and daughter Dottie. He has extended family of cousins. There are friends and associates, some very dear, who are not forgotten and innumerable.



A Trisagion is scheduled for 6pm Wednesday at HD Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Rd. Chapel. Funeral service at 11AM Thursday at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Norfolk, followed by Makaria and burial service at Princess Anne Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tidewater Council, Scouts BSA. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 21, 2019