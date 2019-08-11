|
Richard Steve Haynes, 73 years old, passed away unexpectedly July 28th at home.
Steve was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the husband of the late Catherine Geer Haynes. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard (Dick) and Virginia (Ginny).
Steve retired from the US Navy as a Senior Chief after 20 years of service. He was recently involved in amateur radio (ham radio) and was known as KD4arf.
Richard is survived by his daughter, Sheryl Haynes Vaughan; a son, Stephen Edward Haynes; and a granddaughter, Alexandra Nicole Vaughan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Albert G. Horton Veteranâ€™s Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Great Bridge Chapel of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019