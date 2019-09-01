The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cracker Barrel
Hillcrest Parkway
Chesapeake, VA
Richard Taylor, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, formally of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on August 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Lucille Taylor, and brother Gary Taylor. Richard worked for Harrell's Sports Shop in Portsmouth, VA for 43 years. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, and bowling.

He is survived by his children, Tony Taylor, Karen Shumaker, and Tammy Asbury; four grandsons; sister, Leah Schafer; brother, Donald Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial lunch in Richards honor will be held at Cracker Barrel on Hillcrest Parkway, Chesapeake, Tuesday September 3 at 1:00pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
