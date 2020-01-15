The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Richard Turner passed in peace on Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by his parents Clinton Sr and Obelia Turner, a daughter Delores Boone, brothers James and Clinton Turner Jr, sisters Bernice Turner White and Naomi Smith. He is survived by his wife of 40 plus years, Derrell Turner and sons Jeffrey Turner (Wanda) and Dwayne Turner (Angela). Richard was a Norfolk native and retired Longshoreman where he was a member of Local 1248. A viewing will be on Wed, Jan 15 from 2-8pm and a celebration of life on Thursday Jan 16 12 noon at Riddick Funeral Service 1225 Norview Ave, Norfolk VA. Interment will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 15, 2020
