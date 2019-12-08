The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Richard W. "Dick" Reynolds

Richard "Dick" W. Reynolds, 89, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 5, 2019.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dick married Nancy, the love of his life and together they raised their family in Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was the son of the late Hugh D. Reynolds and Trelia Kincaid Reynolds. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired Pharmacist. Dick was passionate about improving healthcare by reducing medication errors and was an advocate for the healthcare consumer. Another passion was owning and riding horses. He also he enjoyed watching horse racing.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Reynolds. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beth Middleton and husband, Dave, and Julie Wriston and husband, Bryan; sons, Michael Reynolds and James Reynolds and wife, Kendall; grandchildren, Emily, Meghan, Carlie, Sydney, Cassie, Christopher, Matthew, Lucas, Mary Elle, and Marlee; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Eli, Carter, and Oliver.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019
