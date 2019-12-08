|
Richard "Dick" W. Reynolds, 89, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on December 5, 2019.
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dick married Nancy, the love of his life and together they raised their family in Wheelersburg, Ohio. He was the son of the late Hugh D. Reynolds and Trelia Kincaid Reynolds. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired Pharmacist. Dick was passionate about improving healthcare by reducing medication errors and was an advocate for the healthcare consumer. Another passion was owning and riding horses. He also he enjoyed watching horse racing.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy M. Reynolds. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Beth Middleton and husband, Dave, and Julie Wriston and husband, Bryan; sons, Michael Reynolds and James Reynolds and wife, Kendall; grandchildren, Emily, Meghan, Carlie, Sydney, Cassie, Christopher, Matthew, Lucas, Mary Elle, and Marlee; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Eli, Carter, and Oliver.
Arrangements are private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019