Richard W. Dodd died in New York City on December 12 at age 76, following a short illness. Son of Robert S. Dodd and Emma Louise Parker Dodd of Suffolk, VA, Richard is survived by his wife Cheryl L. Grandfield; sisters Florence Channey and Susan Smitherman; and several nieces and nephews.
Born in Cleveland, Richard moved with his family to Suffolk, VA at the age of 7. He had a lifelong love of ocean beaches and the North Carolina Outer Banks in particular. Richard graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy and attended the University of Virginia before enlisting in the U.S. Marines, where he attained the rank of Sergeant. His military service included a tour in Vietnam. After relocating to New York City, Richard earned a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance from New York University. He joined Bankers Trust in 1970, became a municipal credit analyst and spent twenty years at Bank of New York Mellon as a Vice President and senior portfolio manager of tax-exempt bond portfolios. In 2001, Richard co-founded the investment counsel firm of Grandfield & Dodd LLC. He remained a principal of the firm until his death.
Richard was a scuba diver, an enthusiast of Italy and Italian wines and a regular traveler with Cheryl to Italy. He was an invaluable source of wine and restaurant recommendations to friends, a lifelong fan of rock & roll music and a crack shot. Architecture and well-crafted design captivated him and underpinned his membership in and support for the Greenwich Village Society for Historical Preservation, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the New York Silver Society. He was a contributor to the SMP Silver Salon Forums website, sharing his deep interest in antique silver design. Richard was also a member and supporter of organizations in his NYC neighborhood, and at the time of his death was the Treasurer of the East 11th Street Block Association and President of the 16 East 11th Street Co-op.
A remembrance event will be held at a future date. Contributions in Richard's memory may be made to the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 19, 2020