Richard Walter Jemiola, 70, went to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. Richard was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Edward and Marie Lascelles Jemiola. He was a graduate of West Virginia University, the U.S. Army War College, and the University of Vermont where he obtained a masterâ€™s degree in environmental and civil engineering. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Colonel, after 26 years of honorable service. After retiring from the military, he served the State of West Virginia as the Secretary of Transportation under Governor Cecil Underwood. For the last 21 years, Rich served as the Director of Facilities and Engineering at Regent University. He was an active member of the Catholic Church of St. Mark, where he served on the finance committee and volunteered for prison ministries in Emporia, VA. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 44 years, Irene; children Michelle R. Jemiola and Richard J. â€œRickyâ€ Jemiola and his wife Nicole; grandchildren Carly and Caitlyn; siblings, Kathleen Calvert, Nancy Mohl, and Edward Jemiola; and a host of other family and friends. The Family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Regent University Chapel, 1000 Regent University Drive, Virginia Beach. Burial will follow at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA., at a later date.