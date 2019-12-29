The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Richard Wayne Boyce


1945 - 2019
Richard Wayne Boyce Obituary
Richard Wayne Boyce, 74, passed away on Sunday, December 22nd in Suffolk, VA with his beloved wife JoAnn by his side. He was born in Norfolk, VA to Dasylin and Alma Boyce on October 30, 1945.

Richard grew up in Norfolk where at an early age he developed into a star athlete. He began playing basketball in the Norfolk Recreation League. He later excelled in 3 sports at Norview High School and was an exceptional basketball player at ODC (now ODU). After college graduation, Richard taught and coached basketball in Buckingham County and later at Deep Creek High School. He ultimately left teaching and enjoyed a successful career in sales management at various Tidewater dealerships.

Richard was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his devoted wife JoAnn, his son Bill (Dara Collins), his grandson Blake, stepson Brad (Jess), grandchildren Aiden and Baylee, brother Bill (Jorie), and nephews Scott (Rosalynn) Bill (Lyndsey) and several grand nieces and nephews.

Richard was a hard worker, and in his free time, he enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved traveling with JoAnn, spending time on his boat, and golfing. Richard was a huge fan and proud supporter of ODU sports and attended many basketball and baseball games. But most of all he, loved spending time with family and friends.

Services for Richard will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive Virginia Beach, VA at 2:00PM. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM. Donations may be made to The or by visiting www.tmcfunding.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
