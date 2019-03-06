Mr. Richard Wilson "Dick" Young, 76, husband of Margaret Mapp Young and a resident of Accomac, VA, passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at their seaside retreat on Bunting Point in Wachapreague, VA.

Born April 7, 1942 in his grandmother's house at Guilford, VA, delivered by Dr. Joseph DeCormis. He was the son of the late Paul William Young and Jewel Mason Young. He attended Bloxom Elementary School until 7th grade, at which time he went to live with his then recently widowed Aunt Gay M. Taylor in Parksley. He graduated valedictorian from Parksley High School in 1960. He was able to attend UVA on scholarships, graduating from the Commerce School in 1964, and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from UVA Law in 1967. He remained a loyal supporter of UVA throughout his life, enjoying longtime friendships, charitable giving, and his coveted tailgating spot he finagled to retain over the years. Following UVA, Dick returned to his home on the Eastern Shore, and began his legal career in Accomac, VA. He opened his own private practice. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, boating, and hunting, with Margaret often by his side. He was a dedicated little league baseball and football coach to his 3 sons for many years. He was a member of Guilford United Methodist Church, and served on the Board of Farmers and Merchants Bank. Following retirement Margaret and Dick enjoyed travels to Florida, their Bunting Point home and farm.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife Margaret, survivors include two sons, W. Mapp Young and his wife Tracy, and Richard W. Young Jr and his wife Jennifer; daughter-in-law Amy Young and eight grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Mapp Hewes and Martha Coleburn Young; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, R. Douglass Young; a brother, Thomas W. Young; parents-in-law, George Walter Mapp, Jr. and Rebecca Douglass Mapp; and sister-in-law, Mildred Mapp Mason.

A graveside service will be conducted at the Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, Thursday March 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm, with the Reverend William Greer officiating. The family will receive friends at their home in Accomac following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Drummondtown United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 267, Accomac, VA 23308 or to Guilford United Methodist Church, 25460 Shoreman Drive, Bloxom, VA 23308.

