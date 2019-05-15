Richmond â€œRichâ€ Baker, 71, passed away May 11, 2019 in Hampton, VirginiaÂ¸ surrounded by his loving wife and family. A native of Florida, he was the son of the late Oscar Baker of Marianna, Florida and Eugene Bell Baker of Orlando, Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Lee Baker and his sister Izola McElroy. Richmond graduated with honors from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida. He joined the Marine Corps after high school and served two tours in Vietnam, survived a helicopter crash and later became a marine corps drill instructor. He was the recipient of a Purple Heart. In 1976 he joined the Norfolk Police Department and later became a detective in the fraud unit. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police where he was awarded the Police Officer of the Quarter. Richmond received a plaque from Shiloh Baptist Church presented by John H. Foster, former City Councilman in 1984 as the Norfolk Police Officer of the Year. He retired with more than 28 years of honorable service. After retirement, he continued his employment as an investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for 9 years. He was a founder and the first president of the Stonebridge Crossing Civic League and served in this capacity for 10 years. He was also an active and dedicated member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Norfolk for over 42 years. Richmond was married to his loyal and loving wife of 42 years, Marva. He is survived by three children, Richmond V. Baker (Sharon), Charlotte NC, Oliver E. Baker (Beverly), Chesapeake VA, and Tamia Corey (Kevin), Williamsburg VA; his brother, Lee Charles Baker, Orlando, FL; his sister Virginia Baker McCree (Earnest), Montgomery, AL; sisters-in-law, Annie Baker, Gloria Booker, Sheredine Young, Karen M. Love; brothers-in-law, James M. Hill (Gloria) and James McElroy (Mae), 5 grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.A viewing will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by a Christian wake at 6:00 p.m., Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 745 Park Avenue, Norfolk, VA. Burial will be at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Pantry of Shiloh Baptist Church or the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family @ www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com/memorial/richmond-baker Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019