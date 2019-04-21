|
It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved husband and father on April 13, 2019 at age 60. Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Cynthia, two children: Ivan, and wife Maggie: Sarah, and husband Julio; four grandchildren: Dylan, MacKenzie, Caden, and Luna who all knew him as the best PawPaw ever. Also survived by his brothers and sisters, and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11AM at the Grace Baptist Temple in Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019