Ricky Glenn Hobbs
1953 - 2020
Ricky Glenn Hobbs, 67, formerly of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, NC, died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Vidant Chowan Hospital, Edenton.

Mr. Hobbs was born in Chowan County on September 16, 1953, and was the son of the late Ronald Glenn and Virginia Hughes Hobbs. Formerly employed as a Highway Draftsman with the Virginia Department of Transportation, he was a member of Hobbsville Baptist Church, and a diehard UNC Tar Heel fan.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Hobbs Hurdle.

Surviving are his brother-in-law, H. Wayne Hurdle; a niece, Jenna Lynn Hurdle; and a nephew, Kevin Ron Hurdle, all of Hertford; and aunts, cousins, and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. in Hobbsville Baptist Church and will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Dannelly. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Masks and social distancing measures are encouraged.

Flowers are welcomed, or contributions in his memory may be made to Hobbsville Baptist Church, in care of Jean Hobbs, P.O. Box 15, Hobbsville, NC 27946.

Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hobbsville Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
304 Main Street
Gatesville, NC 27938
(252) 357-0090
