Ricky Lee Eddleman, 68, lost his battle with Alzheimer's on May 29, 2020.
He was cared for and is loved by his two daughters and their families: Rickell, Matt, McKenna, Kellyn, and Rylan Holland. Brielle, Mark, Braedon, Vann, and Lila Kai Ashley. His two sisters and their families: Kathy Eddleman, Gail and Donald Geer, Amber Perry and Hailey Fletcher.
Those who knew Rick understood there was nothing more important to him than providing for and loving his family. He was a proud parent and loving grandfather with a thoughtful, kind, and generous soul. We are at peace that the suffering has subsided, and he is reunited with his wife of 46 years, Teri Holland Eddleman.
The family held an intimate gathering on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay on Saturday morning, June 6th. We will miss him dearly and will never miss a moment to be grateful he is part of us all. Loving Funeral Home handled the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.