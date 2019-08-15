The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
(757) 494-1404
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services - CHESAPEAKE
1146 Rodgers Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
View Map
Ricky Wayne Mayo


1958 - 2019
Ricky Wayne Mayo Obituary
Ricky Wayne Mayo, 60, peacefully transitioned to eternal life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born in Quantico, VA on August 18, 1958, the second of four children born to the late Oliver T. Mayo, Sr. and Mable "Sue" Mayo.

Ricky was a man of few words but loved his family and enjoyed fishing. He leaves to cherish his memories a son, Ricardo Mayo of Alabama; three siblings: Oliver T. Mayo, Jr. of Buffalo, NY, Michael L. Mayo (Lisa) of Richmond, VA and Sharon Mayo Mason (Jeff) of Richmond, VA; and a host of relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 am Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Fitchett-Mann Funeral Services, Inc.; 1146 Rodgers Street, Chesapeake. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Condolences can be offered to the family @ www.fitchettmannfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity in his honor.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019
