Riley got her wings on March 4th, 2019. Riley was happiest spending time with her family and friends. Riley also enjoyed watching her brother and sister grow, and her heart was always full of love.Riley is survived by her parents, Jason and Heather Armstrong, her sister Kennedy Armstrong and her brother Keagan Armstrong, her grandparents Augie and Kay Eckhardt and Larry and Marsha Ballard. Riley is further survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Riley is preceded in death by her Grandfather David Armstrong.A celebration of Rileyâ€™s life will take place on Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 3PM, with a visitation on Friday March 8th from 5-7 PM at Woodlawn Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Childrenâ€™s Hospital of The Kings Daughters in Rileyâ€™s memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 7, 2019