Rita Ann RodrÃ­guez, 85, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm in Norfolk Virginia. Born September 7, 1933 in the Bronx, NY she is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Florence Pickering, late husband Narciso RodrÃ­guez and her sisters Connie Peterson and Marjorie Williams. A loving mother, singer, and a CNA for 50 years, Rita was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Especially during the holidays. Survivors include her daughters Maritza RodrÃ­guez-Brown husband Michael Brown, Valerie Williams, stepdaughter Nancy RodrÃ­guez. 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 grandpets. Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church Virginia Beach, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
