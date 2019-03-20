|
Rita Ann RodrÃguez, 85, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 27, 2019 at 12:09 pm in Norfolk Virginia. Born September 7, 1933 in the Bronx, NY she is predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Florence Pickering, late husband Narciso RodrÃguez and her sisters Connie Peterson and Marjorie Williams. A loving mother, singer, and a CNA for 50 years, Rita was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Especially during the holidays. Survivors include her daughters Maritza RodrÃguez-Brown husband Michael Brown, Valerie Williams, stepdaughter Nancy RodrÃguez. 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 4 grandpets. Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church Virginia Beach, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019