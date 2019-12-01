|
PORTSMOUTH- Rita Burlage Nichols, 93, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1926 in Iowa; and was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Cecelia Burlage and her husband Robert F. Nichols, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Penny Nichols Strack and husband Jeff of Charlotte, NC; her son, Robert F. Nichols, Jr. and wife Karen of Chesapeake; a brother, Paul Burlage and wife Peggy; two sister in laws, Julia Burlage and Carol Burlage; two grandchildren, Patrick A. Nichols and wife Brittany and Elizabeth Nichols Miller and husband Josh; a great grandson, Maddox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Celeste Heath. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019