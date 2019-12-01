The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Rita B. Nichols


1926 - 2019
Rita B. Nichols Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Rita Burlage Nichols, 93, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born on April 15, 1926 in Iowa; and was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius and Cecelia Burlage and her husband Robert F. Nichols, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Penny Nichols Strack and husband Jeff of Charlotte, NC; her son, Robert F. Nichols, Jr. and wife Karen of Chesapeake; a brother, Paul Burlage and wife Peggy; two sister in laws, Julia Burlage and Carol Burlage; two grandchildren, Patrick A. Nichols and wife Brittany and Elizabeth Nichols Miller and husband Josh; a great grandson, Maddox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, December 2, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by the Rev. Dr. Celeste Heath. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
