1/
Rita Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita H. Hayes, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Rita was born in Germany and was predeceased by her parents August and Maria Schoppler.

Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Tommie Hayes; a son, Thomas Gordon Hayes; a daughter, Teresa Watson (Pete); grandchildren, Sara Cowan (Dan) and William Watson (Sam).

A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2020 at 6 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved