Rita Hayes

Rita H. Hayes, 83, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.
Rita was born in Germany and was predeceased by her parents August and Maria Schoppler.
Rita is survived by her husband of 64 years, Tommie Hayes; a son, Thomas Gordon Hayes; a daughter, Teresa Watson (Pete); grandchildren, Sara Cowan (Dan) and William Watson (Sam).
A memorial service will be held on July 14, 2020 at 6 PM at Oman Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
