On September 2nd, 2020, Rita J. Green passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband, Kenneth D. Green at her side. Rita was born on February 8th, 1949 to the late Herman and Orethia Phelps of Virginia Beach, VA. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Chastine.
Rita was a graduate of Kellam High School in Virginia Beach, VA. She married Ken in 1968 and the following year had their son Steven. In 1971, they moved to the Outer Banks. She had a strong faith in God and loved her family at Liberty Christian Fellowship, where she served as the financial officer for 25 years. During that time, she was also an Avon representative known as "Rita Green the Avon Queen."
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 51 years, Ken; son, Steven, wife Cecilia and grandson Logan the apple of her eye; her loving sister, Linda, husband Bob; niece, Jennifer; and nephew, Robert. Rita also had many close cousins that she grew up with and loved. Rita was loved by her sister-in-law Lynda, husband Herb; brother-in-law, Jeff and many nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her bright smile, warm heart, and unwavering faith that she shared with several close friends. A special thank you to Freda, Becky, Carla, and Nancy for being such wonderful care givers to Rita.
A celebration of life will be held at Liberty Christian Fellowship on September 19, 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dare County Hospice or the local Alzheimer's Association
.
Gallop Funeral Services, Inc. was entrusted with arrangements.