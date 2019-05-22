Franklin â€" Rita Lou Carr, 70, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Carr, Jr. and Louise Drewery Carr. Rita was a 1967 graduate of Windsor High School, a 1971 graduate of James Madison University, and received a Masterâ€™s Degree from Virginia Tech. She was a retired Extension Agent for Surry County Extension Service and after her retirement she was a Teacherâ€™s Aid at Riverdale Elementary School. Rita was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She loved her cats.Left to cherish her memory are a sister Dr. Elizabeth Carr (Kip Acheson) and a host of cousins.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Warren Johnson officiating. Burial will be private. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Southampton Veterinary Clinic, for the care of hardship cases because of her love of animals, 26292 Delaware Rd., Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019