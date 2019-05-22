Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Lou Carr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Lou Carr Obituary
Franklin â€" Rita Lou Carr, 70, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in her home. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Carr, Jr. and Louise Drewery Carr. Rita was a 1967 graduate of Windsor High School, a 1971 graduate of James Madison University, and received a Masterâ€™s Degree from Virginia Tech. She was a retired Extension Agent for Surry County Extension Service and after her retirement she was a Teacherâ€™s Aid at Riverdale Elementary School. Rita was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. She loved her cats.Left to cherish her memory are a sister Dr. Elizabeth Carr (Kip Acheson) and a host of cousins.A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Warren Johnson officiating. Burial will be private. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Southampton Veterinary Clinic, for the care of hardship cases because of her love of animals, 26292 Delaware Rd., Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.