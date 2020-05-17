Rita S. Cohen
Rita Semel Cohen 86, of Norfolk, died May 16, 2020 at Beth Sholom Home in Virginia Beach. Born in Syracuse, New York she was the daughter of the late Jack Semel and Sarah Coplon Semel.

Rita was a graduate of Maury High School and attended Syracuse University. She was a member of Congregation Beth El in Norfolk.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Ramon Cohen and her daughter Susan Cohen MacMillan. Survivors include her son, Bruce Cohen and his wife Helen, six grandchildren; Sophia, Rebecca, Boris, Gordon (Annie), Sarah (Livio) and Laurel. Rita is also survived by two great grandchildren, her dear cousin Lewis Greenhouse and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A private family service will be conducted at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

Memorial donations may be made to Beth Sholom Home of Eastern Virginia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
