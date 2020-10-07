CHESAPEAKE - Rita Elizabeth Smith Koon, 58, of the 1800 block of Jolliff Rd. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her home. She was born on March 13, 1962 to Ronald and Mary Smith; and was a 1980 graduate of Western Branch High School. Rita was a member of Thrive Church in Portsmouth and worked as an IT technician for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Austun Connelley; her sister, Mary Beth Smith; her brother, Neal W. Smith; her best friend, Sherri O'Connor; and a many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Thrive Church, 5555 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, 23701
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com