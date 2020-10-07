1/
Rita Smith Koon
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE - Rita Elizabeth Smith Koon, 58, of the 1800 block of Jolliff Rd. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in her home. She was born on March 13, 1962 to Ronald and Mary Smith; and was a 1980 graduate of Western Branch High School. Rita was a member of Thrive Church in Portsmouth and worked as an IT technician for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son, Austun Connelley; her sister, Mary Beth Smith; her brother, Neal W. Smith; her best friend, Sherri O'Connor; and a many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Thrive Church, 5555 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, 23701

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Thrive Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
STURTEVANT FUNERAL HOME, INC
5201 PORTSMOUTH BLVD
Portsmouth, VA 23701-1809
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved