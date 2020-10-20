1/
Ritty Baumgard Margulies
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ritty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ritty Baumgard Margulies, 102, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. She was born in 1918 to Samuel and Sarah Siegel Baumgard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Loyce Robinson, brother, Rabbi Herbert Baumgard, and her first husband, Fred Richter and second husband, Irving Margulies.

She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend.

She was a member of Temple Israel, its Sisterhood, and a lifetime member of Hadassah.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Beverlee R. Tiger and husband Lawrence, grandchildren Joshua (Shauna) Peters, and Jennifer Peters, and great grandchildren, Brooke and Layla Peters. She is also survived by Burke, Alfred, and Richard Margulies and their wives, children, and grandchildren. The family would also like to thank Gail Parker, Felicia Wells, Dana Brown, and Jean Urkhart for the wonderful care they provided to our mother and grandmother.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Michael Panitz will officiate. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Israel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved