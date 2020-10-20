Ritty Baumgard Margulies, 102, passed away on October 19, 2020, in Norfolk, VA. She was born in 1918 to Samuel and Sarah Siegel Baumgard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Loyce Robinson, brother, Rabbi Herbert Baumgard, and her first husband, Fred Richter and second husband, Irving Margulies.
She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend.
She was a member of Temple Israel, its Sisterhood, and a lifetime member of Hadassah.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Beverlee R. Tiger and husband Lawrence, grandchildren Joshua (Shauna) Peters, and Jennifer Peters, and great grandchildren, Brooke and Layla Peters. She is also survived by Burke, Alfred, and Richard Margulies and their wives, children, and grandchildren. The family would also like to thank Gail Parker, Felicia Wells, Dana Brown, and Jean Urkhart for the wonderful care they provided to our mother and grandmother.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Rabbi Michael Panitz will officiate. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Temple Israel.