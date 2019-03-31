RL (CASEY) POOL passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, at the age of 93, on March 18, 2019. RL was born in Gainesville, Texas to the late MARY E. RICK and DAVID S. Pool. He is survived by JOAN H. POOL, his wife of 34 years. He was predeceased in death by his daughter, DONNA JEAN POOL; brother LEWIS; sisters SIS, BILLIE, JUANITA and JUNE. He is survived by his younger brother, DAVID STEVEN; son STEVEN (KYMBERLY); daughters CHRISTINE (MIKE) and ELIZABETH (BEN); stepsons PAUL HAWKINS (MOIRA), DAVID HAWKINS (DEBBIE), and JAMES HAWKINS (CATHIE); stepdaughter ALISON KING (BOB); grandchildren MATTHEW, ASHLEY (JUSTIN), TYLER, KACEY, SEAN, SARAH, DUSTIN, GIA, and MINGXIA; and great-grandchildren ABBEY, KAYDEN, and CONNOR.RL served in the US Navy from 1942 to 1966. He then worked for the US Postal Service until he retired in 1995. RL was a member of TABERNACLEUNITED METHODIST CHURCH (1265 Sandbridge Road, VA Beach) where family and friends will pay their respects at a Memorial Service, officiated by PASTORS JACK DAVIS and ED MARTIN on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary