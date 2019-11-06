The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 497-8925
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
631 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
R.L. "Bubba" Wilson


1955 - 2019
R.L. "Bubba" Wilson Obituary
R.L. "Bubba" Wilson, 64, of Norfolk, VA died Sun. Nov. 3, 2019 at home. Born April 26, 1955 in Norfolk to Russell and the late Erma Wells Wilson.

Bubba leaves behind his loving wife, Jerri Howett Wilson; her family, Brenda, Natalie, Nooney, Daryn and Lovie, whom he lovingly took on as his own; brothers, Tommy, Ray, Ronnie, Ricky, Randy, and Rodney; sister or "Little Mama", Brenda Turner; daughter, Tammy Lynn; granddaughter, Shelby; nephews, Pookie, Jeffrey, and Billy; nieces, Sissy, Jessie, Hannah, Shannon, and Devyn; and many cherished great nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sun. Nov. 10, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach, VA. 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019
