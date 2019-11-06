|
R.L. "Bubba" Wilson, 64, of Norfolk, VA died Sun. Nov. 3, 2019 at home. Born April 26, 1955 in Norfolk to Russell and the late Erma Wells Wilson.
Bubba leaves behind his loving wife, Jerri Howett Wilson; her family, Brenda, Natalie, Nooney, Daryn and Lovie, whom he lovingly took on as his own; brothers, Tommy, Ray, Ronnie, Ricky, Randy, and Rodney; sister or "Little Mama", Brenda Turner; daughter, Tammy Lynn; granddaughter, Shelby; nephews, Pookie, Jeffrey, and Billy; nieces, Sissy, Jessie, Hannah, Shannon, and Devyn; and many cherished great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sun. Nov. 10, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd. Virginia Beach, VA. 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019