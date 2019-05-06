Francis E. "Frank" Nugent, 89, slipped his anchor and the diving bell rang twice for the last time, as he passed on to worlds unknown May 4, 2019. Born February 18, 1930, in Waterbury, CT to Barbara E. McCabe Nugent and William F. Nugent, he lived in Lubec, Maine until he was 15 years old. Frank graduated from Portsmouth, N.H. High School in 1948, enlisted in the U.S. Navy the same year and completed 20 years of service, 14 years on 8 different U.S. Submarines, a Communications ship, and on an oil tanker. He retired as a Senior Chief Radioman, SS USN and went on to work for C & P and Verizon Telephone company for 21 years. Frank married Nan Ellen Porter on March 17, 1951 and spent 66 years and 11 months of wonderful togetherness with her until her passing in 2018. They looked after each other their entire married lives and had four children, Joan, Gwynn, Paul (deceased) and Patrick Brian. Frank was elected Elder in the Presbyterian Church in Glenwood Park, Great Bridge, and Greenbrier Presbyterian Churches. He fished for many years in Back Bay with his two boys, and trout fishing out west and in Canada with his fishing partners.Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joan Jensen (Steve),Gwynn Nugent, and Brian Nugent (Jenny); grandchildren, Adrienne Richardson (Paul), Stacy Fowler, Deborah Nugent, Krista Nugent, and Marina Nugent; great-grandchildren, Caleb Richardson and Taylor Fowler; and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10 a.m at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family. The family would like to express their deepest appreciation for the caregivers from Freda H. Gordon Hospice & Palliative Care.Finally, Frank would like it known that this is his last letter to the Virginian Pilot. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 6, 2019