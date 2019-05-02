Bob was a man of faith and a loving family man. His greatest joys were gathering with our children, David (DJ, Shannon), Jen (Steve, Aubrey and Elle). Bob was preceded in death by our son, Doug, but Doug left us our granddaughter Erica (Ines and Reed, our daughter-in-law and son-in-law of love and Jessica, our 5th granddaughter of love) and his son, Brent and great grandson Brayden, brother-in-law, Ron Kok-Alblas (Kim).Bob was a volunteer fireman and school board member in Naperville, IL and when he retired he studied and became an EMT with the volunteer rescue squad in Virginia Beach, VA, along with being a member of several committees at VBUMC.He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed, but we are thankful he is now pain free from cancer. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Sunday, May 5 at 4:00pm at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church on 19th Street with a reception following the service.Bob will love having his Celebration of Life on Cinco de Mayo. He always had a great smile and a zest for life. In lieu of flowers we ask that any donations be given to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 2, 2019