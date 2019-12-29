|
|
Robert "Bob" Alexander Butler Jr., 76, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 19, 2019 from ALS.
Born in Newport News, VA, he was the son of the late Robert Alexander Butler and Susie Thomas Butler. He was a devout Christian, a graduate of the University of Richmond and a member of the university choir. He proudly served his country as a Drill Instructor in the Army Reserves and spent his career in the insurance business, retiring as a Regional Sales Manager. He was the proud father of four children and eight grandchildren. Bob loved his music, working in his yard and collecting watches.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Susan Pond Butler; son, Keith Robert Butler and wife, Nancy; daughter Holly Suzanne Benson and husband, Kevin; son, Nathan Alexander Butler and wife, Michelle; and son, Luke Thomas Butler and wife, Sarah. Grandchildren, Nicole Butler, Lexy and Johnny Rutjes; Cole and Cody Benson, Madelynn Butler; and Baylee and Bodie Butler. He is also survived by his brother Tommy and wife, Linda. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial celebration service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Virginia Beach National Golf Club at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the ALS association in memory of Bob. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019