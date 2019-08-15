|
Robert peacefully passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 12, 1939. He was a member of the Norview High School swim team and graduated in the class of 1957. He attended VPI (Virginia Tech) from 1957-1960. He retired as a Sergeant from the City of Norfolk Police Department in 1988 after 26 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of the Norfolk Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, Masonic Lodge and The Shriners Club.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019