On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Our Lord came to Bob and said "You have suffered long enough, my son. Come home with me." Bob was born on Dec 16, 1927, to Alfred Poulin and Julia Alex Poulin in Lawrence, MA. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he served in the submarine service for 16 years. A highlight was serving on the USS Pickeral, when it traveled for 21 days submerged from Hong Kong to Pearl Harbor, setting a record in 1950. He ended his Navy career in 1975 as a Lieutenant Commander in the Supply Corp. He followed that by working for ten years at the Red Cross. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church where he played an active role, thoroughly enjoying his years as a member of the choir.
Bob met his wife Priscilla in Vallejo, California, and they were married in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 14, 1953. Bob served three tours in Hawaii, and he and Pris returned there to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Their marriage was blessed by two sons, Stephen was born in 1954, and Michael was born in 1956. They also have four grandchildren, Troy (Rosalie), Kyle, Christopher, and Sophie.
After retirement, Bob and Pris enjoyed traveling. They made several trips to Europe, one of the last was 10 years ago when they visited Oberamagau for the Passion Play. Before that their longest trips were to Australia and New Zealand and to Japan, China, and Thailand. Bob never tired of seeing new things and meeting new people. Bob loved to cook and he assumed responsibility for preparing Sunday and holiday meals. Some of his signature dishes were Steak Diane, Chicken Kiev, and Cherries Jubilee.
He leaves his wife of 67 years, two sons, Stephen and Michael (Marion), four grandchildren, and one great-grandson to mourn his passing. He is also survived by two sisters, Virginia Amore of Methuen, MA, and Doris Roumeliotes of Amherst, MA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday evening at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 712 Little Neck Rd, Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.