Robert Allen Eby
Robert Allen Eby, 90, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 surrounded by loved ones.

Robert was born in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania and was the son of the late Elijah Allen Eby and Frances Elliott Eby. He was also predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Sarah Lou Eby and a brother, Carl F. Eby.

Robert served 29 years in the US Navy retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. Afterwards he enjoyed farming. He was also an avid fisherman.

Robert is survived by four daughters, Susan Day, Debbie Corwin (Mike), Gail Salmons (Jim), Robin Brandeburg (Mark); 7 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Richard G. Eby.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
