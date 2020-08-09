1/1
Robert Allen Parker
Robert Allen Parker, 67, passed away August 4, 2020. A native of Philadelphia, PA he was born to the late Robert L. and Dorothy Hutchinson Parker. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a Master Sergeant after 23 years of service. He is currently employed as a material handler with the Department of Defense.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Tarling-Parker; son, Meion Parker; and sisters, Vanessa, Sharlene and Edell.

A service to celebrate his life will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. His final resting place will be Lakenheath Cemetery, Lakenheath, Suffolk, England. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Service
02:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
August 8, 2020
Proud to be your Son.we shared many great memories that I shall cherish. Will work hard to make you proud Dad. Love you and rest in peace.
Meion Parker
Son
