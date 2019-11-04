|
Robert Ambrose Wallace Gentzel, 95, of Virginia Beach went to be with the Lord, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Mary Gentzel and was preceded in death by stepfather, Cy; sister, Mary Louise; and brothers, Charles and Donald.
Born in Youngstown, OH, he lived his early years in Pennsylvania and Connecticut but settled in Virginia where he opened his real estate business in Woodbridge.
Bob will be remembered as a civic leader with his involvement in several organizations including: the American Legion, Chamber of Commerce, Prince William County Republican Party, Lions Club, Civitan, Elks, and various others. His charitable nature was exhibited by his fundraising efforts for the establishment and building of Potomac Hospital, the , and the . He was an avid fan of Penn State football, the New York Yankees, and the Washington Redskins.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Betty; son, Russ Cook; son, Robert David Gentzel; son, Larry Cook and wife Valerie; daughter, Sue Peters Tuck and husband Vance; daughter, Debra Pulling; daughter, Nancy Duerr and husband Jim; son, Mark Cook and wife Kathy; 18 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren, who Bob loved deeply.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 at the funeral home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019